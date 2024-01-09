Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $138.28

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.28, but opened at $134.00. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $134.02, with a volume of 347,114 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 351,396 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

