Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 6,190,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,511,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 3.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
