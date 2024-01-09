Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 6,190,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,511,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000.

