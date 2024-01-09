Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 607,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 189,766 shares.The stock last traded at $49.10 and had previously closed at $49.24.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $885,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,830,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

