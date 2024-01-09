Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lifted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

