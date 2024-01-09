Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

