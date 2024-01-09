Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Down 4.6%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $45.26. Approximately 100,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 886,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPG. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

