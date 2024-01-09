DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) versus Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Head-To-Head Comparison

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $452.42 million 13.25 $43.27 million $0.32 110.19 Baidu $17.93 billion N/A $1.10 billion $8.74 13.49

This table compares DoubleVerify and Baidu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. Baidu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 10.57% 6.06% 5.18% Baidu 17.07% 8.54% 5.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DoubleVerify and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 16 0 2.89 Baidu 0 0 17 0 3.00

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus price target of $40.82, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Baidu has a consensus price target of $178.94, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Summary

Baidu beats DoubleVerify on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.