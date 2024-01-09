DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. 1,090,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.