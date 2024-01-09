DT Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

