DT Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 69.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 20,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,072.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.66. The stock had a trading volume of 555,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

