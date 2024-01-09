DT Investment Partners LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,454 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,197,480. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

