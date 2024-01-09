DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,773,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,589 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 623,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,917. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.