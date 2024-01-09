DT Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. 1,064,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

