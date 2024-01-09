DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $747,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $45,045,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Shares of BA traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $226.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,347,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.64. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

