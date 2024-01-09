DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,238 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.1% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.17. 667,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,800. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

