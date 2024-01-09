DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,949 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 740,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

