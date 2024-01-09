Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.