Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 47.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7 %

DG stock opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $248.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

