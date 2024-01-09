Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

OKE stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

