Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Trading Down 1.5%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.08) to GBX 1,310 ($16.70) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.08) to GBX 1,370 ($17.46) in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

About Dunelm Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Read More

