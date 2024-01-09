Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires 36,750 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 14.0% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $22,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $74.51. 76,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,495. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $75.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.