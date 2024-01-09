Dunhill Financial LLC Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.77. 1,283,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,725. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

