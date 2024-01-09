Dunhill Financial LLC Buys 211 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,273. The company has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.