Dunhill Financial LLC Buys 54,546 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $169,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 419,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,883. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

