Dunhill Financial LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 1.8% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC owned 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,889,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,626 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $125,656,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 645.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after buying an additional 310,052 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 14,070,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,426,725. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

