Dunhill Financial LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,677,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 510,574 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,747,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,567. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

