Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 23,603 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 759,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,448. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.