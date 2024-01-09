Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 2,384 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,405. The firm has a market cap of $332.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

