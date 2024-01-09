Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 47,767 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares during the period. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187,049 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 86,534 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTHI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 55,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $382.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

