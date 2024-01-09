Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 9,685 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 10,392.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 12,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,876. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.