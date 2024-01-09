Dunhill Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

