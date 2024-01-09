Dunhill Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 313,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,509. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

