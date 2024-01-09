Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,528. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.24%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

