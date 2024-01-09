Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $169.42. 435,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,499. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average of $161.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

