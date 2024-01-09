Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dunhill Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. 8,107,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,526,129. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

