Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 49 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dunhill Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $586.75. 751,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,569. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $595.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.46. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

