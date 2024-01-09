Eagle Health Investments LP Purchases 182,173 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group accounts for 5.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,812 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,415. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

