Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 40.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.