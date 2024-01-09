Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Applied Capital LLC FL’s 2nd Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 3.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.62. 297,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,940. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $241.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

