Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 3.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 235,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

ETN stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.20. 275,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,079. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.27.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

