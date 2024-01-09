Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Ebix worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 485.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 411.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “c-” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

