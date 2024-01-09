Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 51,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) Company Profile

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites automobile and personal property insurance. The Commercial Lines segment designs and underwrites commercial property and automobile insurance.

