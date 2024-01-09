EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down to $12.77

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $12.25. EchoStar shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 336,923 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EchoStar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

