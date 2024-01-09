Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 162.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

