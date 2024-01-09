Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Neutral”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

ECL opened at $195.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average is $181.77. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

