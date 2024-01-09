Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecora Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ECOR stock opened at GBX 97.48 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.06. Ecora Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 81.40 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 159 ($2.03). The stock has a market cap of £251.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,966.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 57,900 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £51,531 ($65,686.42). Corporate insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

