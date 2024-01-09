EDBI Pte Ltd Boosts Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

EDBI Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. GitLab accounts for 0.8% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 682,138 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 104.1% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock worth $109,628,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,230. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

