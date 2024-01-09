Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Trading Down 2.1%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.51. Approximately 331,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 60,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Eisai Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

