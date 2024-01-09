Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after buying an additional 4,084,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

