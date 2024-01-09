Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ELAN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of ELAN opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

